Lucky loser Marco Cecchinato qualified for the last four of the Gazprom Hungarian Open on Friday after a well-earned win over tournament No. 7 seed Jan-Lennard Struff.

Cecchinato, who is the current world No. 92, defeated Germany's Struff 5-6, 6-4, 6-2. He will now go on to face Andreas Seppi in the semifinal.

Seppi, who defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 7-6 (3) to advance, hasn't won an ATP event since him triumph at 2012's Kremlin Cup in Russia.

The day's third match on centre court saw last year's runner-up Aljaz Bedene defeat qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 in two hours, 22 minutes.