Slovenia's Polona Hercog charged to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Greece's Maria Sakkari Saturday, securing her place in the Istanbul Open final.

The straight sets win secures Hercog her first final in nearly six years.

The other semifinal match between unseeded Pauline Parmentier of France and No.7 seed Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania played out in a similar fashion.

Parmentier -- who has won just two WTA titles in comparison to Begu's four -- claimed the first set 6-3, before confirming her place in Sunday's final with a 6-4 triumph in the second.