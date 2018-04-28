Play was suspended due to poor light at the Hungarian Open as fifth seed Aljax Bedene and Australian John Millman looked to secure a place in the final.

The Slovenian charged through the first set relinquishing just two games, before Millman fought back to take the second on tiebreak (7,6 (3)) before light prevented the third set from starting.

Millman, though, had already played earlier in the day due to his quarterfinal match against Germany's Yannick Maden being postponed on Friday due to bad light and the Australian dropped the first set, before sealing a 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory and a place in the semifinal against Bedene.

On the other side of the draw, lucky loser Marco Cecchinato reached his first ATP final by knocking out eighth seed Andreas Seppi 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3.

Millman and Bedene will battle it out Sunday morning in the final set for chance to face Checchinato in the final.