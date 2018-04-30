Rafael Nadal celebrated his 11th title at the Barcelona Open by taking a shirtless-plunge into a swimming pool with the tournament's ball boys and girls.

The victory over Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas was the Spaniards 19th straight victory on clay, having added the Monte Carlos Masters the previous week.

And after his 6-2, 6-1 triumph -- 601st career victory and win number 401 on clay -- he cooled down by taking a dunk in the pool at the venue.

Nadal was out of action earlier this year due to a lingering right hip injury sustained in the Australian Open quarterfinals, but his latest win will allay fears about his fitness.