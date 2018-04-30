MUNICH -- Former champion Martin Klizan rallied to surprise home player Florian Mayer 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the Munich Open on Monday.

The 122nd-ranked Slovak, who won the clay-court tournament in 2014, was 3-0 down in the deciding set but recovered by winning the next six games to take the match in just over two hours.

"I ran out of steam in the end. I can't blame myself too much," Mayer said.

German wild cards Yannick Hanfmann and Matthias Bachinger fared better.

Bachinger defeated Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6 (8), 3-6, 6-3, and Hanfmann had little difficulty beating Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus 6-2, 6-4.

Seeded players Philipp Kohlschreiber, Yuichi Sugita, Gael Monfils and Fabio Fognini were among those scheduled to play on Tuesday.