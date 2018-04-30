Paolo Lorenzi chalked up his 100th ATP Tour-level win as he advanced at the Istanbul Open on Monday.

Italy's Lorenzi, 36, saw off wild card Cem Ilkel 6-3, 6-2 to set up a second-round clash with Marco Trungelliti, who defeated qualifier Elias Ymer 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 6 seed Viktor Troicki had to come from a set down to beat Australia's Bernard Tomic, the Serbian eventually winning through 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 after one hour and 49 minutes on court.

Elsewhere, Japan's Taro Daniel triumphed 7-5, 6-3 against Matteo Berrettini, while Laslo Djere edged a tight 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) win over Denis Istomin.