Sara Errani and Kirsten Flipkens both advanced at the Grand Prix SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Morocco.

Errani, from Italy, enjoyed a straight-sets 6-4, 6-4 win over Zarina Diyas, while Flipkens, from Belgium, defeated Petra Martic 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in Rabat.

American Sachia Vickery was beaten 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 by Jana Fett, Sweden's Johanna Larsson edged compatriot Rebecca Peterson 2-6, 6-3, 6-1, andPaula Badosa Gibert of Spain triumphed 6-1, 6-3 over Magdalena Frech.

Tamara Zidansek came from a set down to beat Fanny Stollar 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 while Sara Sorribes Tormo, Fiona Ferro and Silvia Soler-Espinosa all advanced to the next round.