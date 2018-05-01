        <
        >

          Top seed Elise Mertens powers into second round in Morocco

          Elise Mertens eased into the second round with a straight-sets victory. Michael Dodge/Getty Images
          3:56 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Top seed Elise Mertens eased into the second round of the Morocco Open after overcoming Kristina Kucova in straight sets.

          The Belgian didn't drop a game on her way to a 6-0, 6-0 win and will face Laura Siegemund after the German defeated Ana Bogdan 6-4, 6-1.

          Fourth seed Tímea Babos, however, is out after throwing away a set lead to lose to Alexandra Dulgheru. The unseeded Romanian won 2-6, 7-6 (9), 7-5.

          Australian Ajla Tomljanovic joined her in the last 16 but was brought to as third set by qualifier Silvia Soler-Espinosa before she won out 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

          Tomljanovic will now come up against Aleksandra Krunic after the Russian-born seventh seed overcame Spaniard Lara Arruabarrena 6-2, 6-7 (7), 6-2.

          Lucky loser Magdalena Frech defeated Christina McHale 7-5, 7-5 to set up a meeting with Jana Fett in the next round.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.