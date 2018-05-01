Top seed Elise Mertens eased into the second round of the Morocco Open after overcoming Kristina Kucova in straight sets.

The Belgian didn't drop a game on her way to a 6-0, 6-0 win and will face Laura Siegemund after the German defeated Ana Bogdan 6-4, 6-1.

Fourth seed Tímea Babos, however, is out after throwing away a set lead to lose to Alexandra Dulgheru. The unseeded Romanian won 2-6, 7-6 (9), 7-5.

Australian Ajla Tomljanovic joined her in the last 16 but was brought to as third set by qualifier Silvia Soler-Espinosa before she won out 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Tomljanovic will now come up against Aleksandra Krunic after the Russian-born seventh seed overcame Spaniard Lara Arruabarrena 6-2, 6-7 (7), 6-2.

Lucky loser Magdalena Frech defeated Christina McHale 7-5, 7-5 to set up a meeting with Jana Fett in the next round.