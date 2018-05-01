Jeremy Chardy is through to the last 16 of the Istanbul open after dumping eighth seed Nikoloz Basilashvili out of the tournament with a 7-5, 6-3 victory.

Basilashvili, the world No. 75 never got going in the match, allowing Chardy to convert five of his seven break point opportunities as he eased past the Georgian.

Chardy will face clay specialist Dusan Lajovic, who took just 75 minutes to beat Hungarian Open finalist John Millman 6-4, 6-0.

They will be joined by world No. 100 Thomas Fabbiano in the second round, the Italian the 6-1, 6-1 victor over Mikhail Youzhny.