Third seed Andreas Seppi is out of the Istanbul Open after a day of shocks in Turkey.

Italian Seppi, who reached a career-high ranking of 18 back in 2013, was beaten by world No. 110 Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 during a day in which three of the top six seeds fell.

Djere will face No. 5 seed Paolo Lorenzi in the quarterfinals. The Italian was the only seed on the day to win, coming through his contest with Marco Trungelliti 6-2, 7-6 (7).

However, No. 4 seed Aljaz Bedene and No. 6 Viktor Troicki were not so lucky, both losing in straight sets to unseeded rivals. Bedene was beaten by Taro Daniel while Troicki fell to Rogerio Dutra Silva.