        <
        >

          Andreas Seppi one of three seeds dumped out of Istanbul Open

          Andreas Seppi was stunned by world no. 110 Laslo Djere in the Istanbul Open. ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty Images
          12:44 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Third seed Andreas Seppi is out of the Istanbul Open after a day of shocks in Turkey.

          Italian Seppi, who reached a career-high ranking of 18 back in 2013, was beaten by world No. 110 Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 during a day in which three of the top six seeds fell.

          Djere will face No. 5 seed Paolo Lorenzi in the quarterfinals. The Italian was the only seed on the day to win, coming through his contest with Marco Trungelliti 6-2, 7-6 (7).

          However, No. 4 seed Aljaz Bedene and No. 6 Viktor Troicki were not so lucky, both losing in straight sets to unseeded rivals. Bedene was beaten by Taro Daniel while Troicki fell to Rogerio Dutra Silva.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.