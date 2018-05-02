        <
          Elise Mertens progresses to Morocco Open quarters after opponent retires

          Top seed Elise Mertens dropped the first set in her match at the Morocco Open, but she progressed after the retirement of her opponent. Manuel Mazzanti for NurPhoto via Getty Images
          12:51 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Top seed Elise Mertens survived a scare in the Morocco Open, progressing despite losing the opening set in her contest against world No. 226 Laura Siegemund.

          Siegemund took the first set via a tiebreak, but injury in the second set all but ended the German's hopes of an upset.

          After losing the second set to love, Siegemund retired at 3-1 down in the third to hand Mertens her 10th consecutive win as well as a spot in the quarterfinals.

          She will face Sara Errani in the last eight after she eased past opponent Johanna Larsson in straight sets 6-3, 6-0.

          Other results saw No. 7 seed Aleksandra Krunic go through, the Serbian beating Sara Sorribes Tormo while No. 8 seed Su-Wei Hsieh also advances -- needing three sets to get past qualifier Tamara Zidansek 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-3.

