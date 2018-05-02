Top seed Elise Mertens survived a scare in the Morocco Open, progressing despite losing the opening set in her contest against world No. 226 Laura Siegemund.

Siegemund took the first set via a tiebreak, but injury in the second set all but ended the German's hopes of an upset.

After losing the second set to love, Siegemund retired at 3-1 down in the third to hand Mertens her 10th consecutive win as well as a spot in the quarterfinals.

She will face Sara Errani in the last eight after she eased past opponent Johanna Larsson in straight sets 6-3, 6-0.

Other results saw No. 7 seed Aleksandra Krunic go through, the Serbian beating Sara Sorribes Tormo while No. 8 seed Su-Wei Hsieh also advances -- needing three sets to get past qualifier Tamara Zidansek 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-3.