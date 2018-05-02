LONDON -- A tennis player from Colombia has been suspended for three years and fined $5,000 for failing to cooperate with a corruption investigation.

Barlaham Zuluaga Gaviria, who is ranked just inside the top 2,000, was found guilty by a hearing officer of not making himself available for an interview with the Tennis Integrity Unit and not providing a cellphone for forensic download.

The ruling and punishment were announced Wednesday.

Zuluaga Gaviria is not allowed to compete in or attend any tournament or event organized or sanctioned by tennis' governing bodies.