Elise Mertens eased into the semifinals of the Morocco Open after beating Sara Errani in straight sets.

Top seed Mertens was in control throughout, taking just 85 minutes to dispense with her Italian rival 6-3, 6-1.

She will face No. 8 seed Hsieh Su-wei in the last four. Hsieh dropped just two games as she thrashed Katarina Zavatska 6-1, 6-1.

The other semifinal will be contested between Aleksandra Krunic and Ajla Tomljanovic. Krunic saw opponent Paula Badosa Gibert retire at 6-2, 1-0 down through injury, while Tomljanovic needed three sets to get past Jana Fett, eventually winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.