          Defending champ Alexander Zverev reaches Munich Open semis

          11:56 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          MUNICH -- Defending champion Alexander Zverev advanced to the semifinals of the Munich Open by beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-2 Friday.

          The top-seeded Zverev will next face fourth-seeded Chung Hyeon, who defeated 2014 champion Martin Klizan 6-3, 6-4.

          Three-time former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber also advanced, beating second-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4.

          Kohlschreiber will next play either Maximilian Marterer or Marton Fucsovics in what will be his sixth semifinal at the clay-court tournament.

