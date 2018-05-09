        <
        >

          Novak Djokovic stunned by Kyle Edmund at Madrid Open

          Kyle Edmund defeated Novak Djokovic to reach the third round of the Madrid Open. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
          10:21 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          British No. 1 Kyle Edmund has stunned World No. 12 Novak Djokovic to reach the third round of the Madrid Open.

          Edmund previously had not won a set against the Serb who has struggled with injury this season, but secured one of the biggest results of his career.

          The match opened with both breaking serves before a double fault from Djokovic handed the initiative to Edmund who took the first set before the former World No. 1 took the second.

          Edmund saved three break points in the deciding set before taking the victory 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 victory inside one hour and 40 minutes.

          He now faces David Goffin in the next round after the Belgian overcame Robin Haase in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.