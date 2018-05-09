British No. 1 Kyle Edmund has stunned World No. 12 Novak Djokovic to reach the third round of the Madrid Open.

Edmund previously had not won a set against the Serb who has struggled with injury this season, but secured one of the biggest results of his career.

The match opened with both breaking serves before a double fault from Djokovic handed the initiative to Edmund who took the first set before the former World No. 1 took the second.

Edmund saved three break points in the deciding set before taking the victory 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 victory inside one hour and 40 minutes.

He now faces David Goffin in the next round after the Belgian overcame Robin Haase in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.