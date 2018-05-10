SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Serena Williams has committed to return to the Bay Area this summer and play in the former Stanford WTA stop that will move to San Jose State University for the first time.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, announced her plans Thursday to open the summer hard court season in San Jose -- a marquee addition for the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic that runs from July 30 to Aug. 5.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova committed to the event last month. US Open finalist Madison Keys and 2017 Stanford singles finalist CoCo Vandeweghe also are scheduled to be in the 28-player singles field.

The tournament formerly known as the Bank of the West Classic had previously been held at Stanford.