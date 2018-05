MADRID -- Petra Kvitova outlasted Kiki Bertens 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-3 to claim a record third Madrid Open title on Saturday.

The two-time Wimbledon winner celebrated the hard-fought match when Bertens hit a backhand long on the final point.

The 10th-seeded Kvitova edged Bertens on the Caja Magica's clay court in 2 hours, 51 minutes.

She previously won Madrid in 2011 and 2015. This third win took the Czech's career total to 24 titles, including four in the first five months of 2018.