          Alize Cornet cleared of doping charge over missed tests

          12:46 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LONDON -- Former top-20 tennis player Alize Cornet has been cleared of a doping charge by an independent tribunal.

          The International Tennis Federation announced Tuesday that the decision was made because a doping control officer "did not satisfy all of the requirements" in trying to locate Cornet, a 28-year-old from France, for what originally was considered a third missed out-of-competition drug test in a 12-month span.

          Missing three tests in a year is considered a doping offense.

          The investigation of Cornet came to light in January.

          The five-time WTA champion has been ranked as high as No. 11, in 2009, and is currently No. 32.

