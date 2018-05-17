        <
          Grrr! Karolina Pliskova bashes her way onto list of notable tennis meltdowns

          Following Karolina Pliskova's outburst Wednesday, SportsCenter took a look back at previous explosions of anger over the years. (3:07)

          9:50 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Karolina Pliskova wasn't the first, nor will she be the last, player to completely lose her temper.

          On Wednesday in Rome, the former No. 1 became so angry that she bashed her racket into the umpire chair just after a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 loss to Maria Sakkari.

          Pliskova attacks umpire's chair

          Former world number one Karolina Pliskova attacked the umpire's chair with her racquet after being on the receiving end of a controversial call during her match at the Italian Open against Greece's Maria Sakkari.

          Let's just say Pliskova didn't hold back. When all was said and done, she put a hole right through the chair. And here we thought she had a powerful serve.

          Do you think Pliskova's opponent was just a little scared?

          Tennis in some respects is very much like life itself. Serenity now, fury later.

