Grrr! Karolina Pliskova bashes her way onto list of notable tennis meltdowns

Karolina Pliskova wasn't the first, nor will she be the last, player to completely lose her temper.
On Wednesday in Rome, the former No. 1 became so angry that she bashed her racket into the umpire chair just after a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 loss to Maria Sakkari.
Pliskova attacks umpire's chair
Let's just say Pliskova didn't hold back. When all was said and done, she put a hole right through the chair. And here we thought she had a powerful serve.
Do you think Pliskova's opponent was just a little scared?
Tennis in some respects is very much like life itself. Serenity now, fury later.
