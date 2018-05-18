Defending champion Elina Svitolina overcame Angelique Kerber to reach the WTA Italian Open semifinals in Rome where she will face Caroline Wozniacki or Anett Kontaveit.
The Ukrainian fourth seed was broken in her third serving game of the opening set to fall 4-2 down but a superb fightback saw her take the 23-year-old take the next four games to take the first set.
Both players had early breaks at the start of the second before Svitolina took control and reach her third semifinal of the season winning 6-4, 6-4.