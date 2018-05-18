Defending champion Elina Svitolina overcame Angelique Kerber to reach the WTA Italian Open semifinals in Rome where she will face Caroline Wozniacki or Anett Kontaveit.

Editor's Picks Take that, Rog! Why Maria Sharapova thinks Rafael Nadal is the GOAT So Maria Sharapova thinks Rafael Nadal is the GOAT, eh? Whether he is, or is not, Sharapova sure hopes his clay dominance rubs off on her at the French Open.

This just in: Rafael Nadal not the only player in the Roland Garros sweepstakes OK, so it was just one loss, but looking ahead to the French Open, Rafael Nadal is that much less of a guarantee to be holding the winner's trophy. 1 Related

The Ukrainian fourth seed was broken in her third serving game of the opening set to fall 4-2 down but a superb fightback saw her take the 23-year-old take the next four games to take the first set.

Both players had early breaks at the start of the second before Svitolina took control and reach her third semifinal of the season winning 6-4, 6-4.