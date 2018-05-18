Caroline Wozniacki is out of the Italian Open after falling in straight sets to unseeded opponent Anett Kontaveit in the quarterfinals.

The world No. 2 failed to shake the umpire's hand after her surprise defeat after the Estonian brushed her aside with a 6-3, 6-1 victory.

She will face Elina Svitolina in the semifinals after the Ukrainian eased past Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-4.

While Kontaveit and Svitolina make short work of their opponents, Maria Sharapova needed to come through a grueling 3hr 13m contest with Jelena Ostapenko to book her place in the semifinals.

Reaching the semifinals in Rome means that the five time Grand Slam champion is expected to break into the world's top 32, meaning she is set to be seeded at Roland Garos later this month. She has not been seeded at any major tournament since returning from her 15-month doping ban last year.

With Wozniacki's defeat, Simona Halep can ensure that she will go into the French Open as world No. 1 with victory over Caroline Garcia in the day's late match.