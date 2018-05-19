David Beckham and Serena Williams were among the guests at Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle. (0:18)

WINDSOR, England -- Tennis great Serena Williams and soccer star David Beckham are among famous guests from the world of sports attending the wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle on Saturday.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, said on Instagram on Saturday that she was "getting ready for my friends wedding.'' She later walked into St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Beckham was joined by wife Victoria. They and Williams watched from seats at Windsor Castle as the couple took their vows before hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends and millions of TV viewers.

Williams returned to the WTA tour briefly this year, after a 14-month absence to give birth to her daughter. But she withdrew from the ongoing Italian Open, saying she wasn't "100 percent ready to compete,'' leaving her free for the wedding.

Beckham won six Premier League titles at Manchester United and had 115 appearances for England. He also won league titles in Spain (Real Madrid), the United States (LA Galaxy) and France (PSG).

Stars from the rugby world included Sir Clive Woodward, who coached England to the world cup in 2003, and Jonny Wilkinson, a member of that title-winning team.