Australian duo and top seeds Ashleigh Barty and Daria Gavrilova are safely through to the second round at the Strasbourg International.

No. 1 seed Barty defeated Luksika Kumkhum 6-4, 6-4 while No. 2 seed Gavrilova edged a tight clash with America's Jennifer Brady 7-6 (8), 7-6 (6).

Third seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova did not drop a single game as she beat Tatjana Maria 6-0, 6-0. Fifth seed Dominika Cibulkova saw off Chloe Paquet 6-4, 6-2 and No. 6 seed Timea Babos beat Fiona Ferro 6-4, 6-0.

Elsewhere, Lucie Safarova clinched a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win over Marina Melnikova, Pauline Parmentier beat Yafan Wang 6-4, 7-6 (8) and Samantha Stosur enjoyed a 6-3, 6-2 triumph against Sofia Kenin.

No. 8 seed Su-Wei Hsieh came from a set down to beat Kaia Kanepi 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.