          Dominic Thiem eases through to the Lyon Open quarterfinals

          Dominic Thiem is a surprise entrant in the Lyon Open with the French Open just days away. Giampiero Sposito/Action Plus via Getty Images
          2:30 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Dominic Thiem needed just 70 minutes to secure his place in the quarterfinals of the Lyon Open as he beat Spanish opponent Roberto Carballes Baena.

          The top seed's 6-2, 6-4 victory secured his 100th ATP victory on clay.

          Seventh seed Joao Sousa, however, is out after losing to qualifier Filip Horansky 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a first-round match.

          Taylor Fritz has set up a second-round clash with fellow American Jack Sock after beating out Matthew Ebden 6-4, 6-2.

          Elsewhere, Guillermo Garcia-Lopez will join Thiem in the quarterfinals after a 7-6 (7), 6-3 win over Calvin Hemery while Mikhail Kukushkin progressed to the second round with a straight-sets dismantling of Gregoire Barrere.

