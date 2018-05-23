SEOUL, South Korea -- Surprise Australian Open semifinalist Hyeon Chung won't have a chance to repeat his Grand Slam heroics at the French Open: The 22-year-old Korean withdrew from the year's second major on Wednesday with a persistent ankle injury.

Chung, who had to retire in his semifinal against eventual champion Roger Federer at Melbourne Park in January because of severe blisters, said he had been carrying the ankle injury through the clay-court season. He had earlier withdrawn from the Lyon Open and Italian Open.

The 20th-ranked Chung took to Twitter to explain his decision.

Please see below 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ki7n7LkxCC — Hyeon Chung (@HyeonChung) May 23, 2018

The French Open begins Sunday.

