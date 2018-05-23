        <
          Hyeon Chung out of French Open due to lingering ankle injury

          1:18 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          SEOUL, South Korea -- Surprise Australian Open semifinalist Hyeon Chung won't have a chance to repeat his Grand Slam heroics at the French Open: The 22-year-old Korean withdrew from the year's second major on Wednesday with a persistent ankle injury.

          Chung, who had to retire in his semifinal against eventual champion Roger Federer at Melbourne Park in January because of severe blisters, said he had been carrying the ankle injury through the clay-court season. He had earlier withdrawn from the Lyon Open and Italian Open.

          The 20th-ranked Chung took to Twitter to explain his decision.

          The French Open begins Sunday.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

