        <
        >

          French Open 2018: Tournament schedule, news, live scores and results

          4:47 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          All you need to know about the 2018 French Open, including day-by-day results and analysis from Paris.

          Complete French Open coverage and schedule

          • Dates: May 27-June 10

          • Grand slam winners: Men | Women

          How to watch the French Open

          Don't have ESPN? Click here to subscribe today and get instant access.

          A look at listings in global territories:

          • Australia: Fox Sports

          • United Kingdom: ITV1, ITV2 and EuroSport

          • United States: Tennis Channel and NBC

          • South America: ESPN

          • Caribbean: ESPN

          • India: NEO Sports

          • Africa: SuperSport, beINSport

          The best French Open reads

          Ford: Petra Kvitova's remarkable recovery, in her own words. READ

          Glock: Why reaching No. 1 wasn't enough for Caroline Wozniacki. READ

          Bodo: Noah Rubin's arc lands him at the French Open. READ

          Checking in on the contenders: Who is ready? Who isn't? READ

          U.S. hopefuls not named Serena: These players can make a run. READ

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies.