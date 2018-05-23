Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty reached the quarterfinals of the Strasbourg International by beating Pauline Parmentier 6-1, 6-4 Wednesday.

Editor's Picks From dropping names to to Googling herself: The many sides of Sania's fame Sania Mirza, one of only the 11 Indians (and one of only two Indian women) in ESPN's Fame 100 list, answers questions about fame - from getting expensive gifts from weird fans to wearing a veil to conceal her identity.

Hewitt and Kyrgios to play Queen's doubles Lleyton Hewitt will look to help fine tune Nick Kyrgios's grass court game this season as he pairs with Australia's top men's player for the doubles event at Queen's. 1 Related

Chasing a second career title, Barty hit 19 winners and saved every break point she faced and the Australian will next play Wang Qiang of China.

Defending champion Samantha Stosur also advanced, beating Daria Gavrilova 6-3, 6-4 in a repeat of last year's final.

"I think I played well today," Stosur said. "I was happy to find my way back from 4-1 in the second set. It wasn't easy by any means, but I'm very happy I was able to get through and pick up my level again."

Stosur will next face fifth-seeded Dominika Cibulkova in the quarterfinals.