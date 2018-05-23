        <
          Cameron Norrie reaches Lyon Open quarterfinals as John Isner awaits

          Cameron Norrie booked a meeting with John Isner at the Lyon Open quarterfinals. Carlos Costa/NurPhoto via Getty Images
          British No. 3 Cameron Norrie set up a quarterfinals meeting with American John Isner at the Lyon Open after dispatching Maximilian Marterer in straight sets.

          Norrie, 22, comfortably saw off the challenge of German Marterer, who is 33 places ahead of him in the world rankings, 6-1, 6-4 which will see him break the top 100 next week.

          He now faces world No. 10 Isner after the second seed defeated Radu Albot of Romania 7-6 (3), 6-3.

          Elsewhere Taylor Fritz won the all-American clash, seeing off Jack Sock 7-6 (6), 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal with Serbian Dusan Lajovic who beat qualifier Filip Horansky 6-4, 7-5.

          Frenchman Gilles Simon overcame lucky loser Joris De Loore 7-6 (3), 6-2 and now faces Mikhail Kukushkin in the last eight.

