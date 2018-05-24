PARIS -- Two-time French Open doubles champions Serena Williams and Venus Williams will compete as a wild-card entry at Roland Garros, tournament organizers announced Thursday.

The American sisters, who won here together in 1999 and in 2010, have not played doubles together at a major since they won Wimbledon two years ago.

Both sisters are also expected to compete in singles. The clay-court Grand Slam tournament starts Sunday.

The French Open will mark Serena's first major tournament in more than a year. A three-time French Open champion in singles, she hasn't played at a Grand Slam event since winning the Australian Open in January 2017, while pregnant.