The Bryan brothers' run of 76 straight Grand Slam appearances is over, as Bob Bryan announced he will miss the French Open with a hip injury.
Bob Bryan posted to Instagram on Thursday that his injury hasn't fully recovered since he fell awkwardly during the Madrid Open final May 13.
I have good news and bad news. The bad news is my injury hasn't fully recovered and I won't be traveling to Paris. It would have been our 77th straight Grand Slam together but luckily Mike has found a very worthy substitution, Mr. @samquerrey. The good news is that as I recover I get to spend precious time with my girls and these two crazy goons! Thanks to everyone who has sent messages of support. I'm truly grateful and hope to be lacing up my grass court shoes in a few weeks. 🌱🙏🙂
Sam Querrey will partner with Mike Bryan at Roland Garros.
The Bryans had not missed a tournament since the 1999 Australian Open. During that stretch, they won 16 Grand Slam men's doubles titles, including two at the French Open (2003, 2013).