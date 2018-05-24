The Bryan brothers' run of 76 straight Grand Slam appearances is over, as Bob Bryan announced he will miss the French Open with a hip injury.

Bob Bryan posted to Instagram on Thursday that his injury hasn't fully recovered since he fell awkwardly during the Madrid Open final May 13.

Sam Querrey will partner with Mike Bryan at Roland Garros.

The Bryans had not missed a tournament since the 1999 Australian Open. During that stretch, they won 16 Grand Slam men's doubles titles, including two at the French Open (2003, 2013).