          Kirsten Flipkens ousts 2-time champ Kiki Bertens at Nuremberg Cup

          12:18 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NUREMBERG, Germany -- Kirsten Flipkens ended Kiki Bertens' bid for a third straight Nuremberg Cup title on Friday with a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3) win in the quarterfinals.

          The Belgian player rallied after losing the opening set to end Bertens' 13-match winning run. Flipkens advances to a semifinal against Alison Riske of the United States. It will be Flipkens' second career clay-court semifinal.

          Riske progressed after the sixth-seeded Sorana Cirstea retired at 2-6, 7-5, 1-0 in their quarterfinal.

          Flipkens and Riske were to play later Friday for a place against Johanna Larsson in Saturday's final.

          Sweden's Larsson sealed her place in the decider with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over Katerina Siniakova in their semifinal.

