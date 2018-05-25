Top seed Dominic Thiem had to work double time to book his place in the final of the Lyon Open on Friday.

The Austrian world number eight first had to polish off an outstanding quarter-final against Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain, which had been suspended at one-set-all on Thursday due to darkness.

Thiem duly completed a 6-7 (4/7) 7-6 (7/0) 6-4 win before returning to face Dusan Lajovic of Serbia, who also extended him to three sets.

Lajovic fought back to take the tie into a decider but a solitary break point opportunity was enough for Thiem to seize the initiative and reach the 16th main tour final of his career with a 6-4 5-7 6-4 win.

Thiem will face Frenchman Gilles Simon, who ended the stunning run of Great Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-1 7-6 (8/6).

Norrie had recorded a career-best win over John Isner in the quarter-finals but could not match the Frenchman in the first set as he was broken three times.

Norrie, who will rise to well inside the world's top 100 in the new world rankings, looked much more solid in the second set which did not see a single break of serve, only for Simon to edge the tie-break to take the match.

In the Geneva Open, Germany's Peter Gojowczyk pulled off a surprise 6-4 6-4 win over Italian second seed Fabio Fognini to make the final.

He will play Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, who reached his first tour final with a 2-6 6-4 6-1 win over sixth-seeded American Steve Johnson.