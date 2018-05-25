        <
          Dominika Cibulkova rallies past Mihaela Buzarnescu to make Strasbourg International final

          Igor Russak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
          3:37 PM ET
          • PA Sport

          STRASBOURG, France - Fifth-seeded Dominika Cibulkova rallied past fourth-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 to reach the final of the Strasbourg International on Friday.

          Cibulkova won 12 of the last 15 points to reach her second final this season following her runner-up spot in Budapest.

          Cibulkova, a semifinalist at the 2009 French Open, will take on third-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in the final.

          Pavlyuchenkova reached her first final of the year after top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia retired due to injury while the Russian led 6-4, 1-0.

