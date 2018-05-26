Experts' picks: Rafa will run the table, but women's winner is up in the air

PARIS -- Rafa, Rafa, Rafa. Need we say more? It goes without saying Rafael Nadal is the overwhelming favorite to win an 11th French Open title, extending his own record.

Heading into Roland Garros, he won four of five clay-court tune-up events. According to Ladbrokes, Nadal is a 2-5 favorite to win the French, meaning if you bet on him to win, you're not going to make a whole lot of money.

His one loss, in Madrid, came against Dominic Thiem, but that was on a clay surface that plays very different than the French Open.

The women's side is far more competitive, at least on paper. You could make a compelling case for world No. 1 Simona Halep, Elina Svitolina, Petra Kvitova and two-time French Open winner Maria Sharapova to walk out of the grounds in just over two weeks' time with the championship trophy.

Oh, and let's not forget about a certain 23-time Grand Slam winner. True, Serena Williams has not fared great since her return from maternity leave, and true, she has not played a competitive match since mid-March at the Miami Open. But who in their right mind would count her out?

And can we digress for just a moment to share this photo with you?

That time I met @djokernole you know my ole pal https://t.co/vl6mIJQ54Z pic.twitter.com/rHW0CL5jOd - Olympia Ohanian (@OlympiaOhanian) May 26, 2018

So, how will Serena fare? Does anyone believe Rafa will stumble? Our experts reveal their picks.

Men's singles

Mary Joe Fernandez Chris Evert Pam Shriver Brad Gilbert Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal Cliff Drysdale Rafael Nadal

Women's singles

Mary Joe Fernandez Chris Evert Pam Shriver Brad Gilbert Elina Svitolina Elina Svitolina Elina Svitolina Simona Halep Cliff Drysdale Karolina Pliskova

Men's surprise pick

One player 17th or lower in the rankings who can make an impact:

Mary Joe Fernandez Chris Evert Pam Shriver Brad Gilbert Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Gael Monfils Cliff Drysdale Novak Djokovic

Women's surprise pick

One player 17th or lower in the rankings who can make an impact: