Dominic Thiem limbered up for Roland Garros by beating Gilles Simon to win the Lyon Open.

The Austrian world No.8 dropped the first set but hit back in a second set tie-break which proved pivotal.

Thiem then raced away with the decider to secure a 3-6 7-6 (7/1) 6-1 victory.

The 24-year-old faces Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the first round of next week's French Open, while home hope Simon meets Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili.