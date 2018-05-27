PARIS -- After falling in the first round of the French Open for the fifth straight year, Britain's Johanna Konta had enough of listening to reporters ask the same questions as to why she doesn't play better on clay.

"Let's say for a few years your pieces of writing have just been crap every time you come into Roland Garros," Konta said Sunday. "Just crap. And then your colleagues start to say, 'You really suck around that time.' And that happens for a few years. How would you guys digest that, and would you feel?"

The No. 22-ranked Konta, who lost to Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 6-3, continued to say that her shortcomings are not something she wants to harp on, but "you guys don't make it easy."

Konta double-faulted five times in the match and littered the court with 32 unforced errors.

"I think the whole match really didn't feel like a great match for me, quite honestly," Konta said. "I never really quite found my rhythm."

Konta's 0-5 record at French Open is her worst at any Grand Slam. But her on-court issues extend beyond the clay at Roland Garros. She is just 11-11 this season, and outside a run to the fourth round of the Miami Open, has not won more than two straight matches all season.

This coming a year after she reached the quarterfinals in Australia, won Miami and made the semifinals of Wimbledon.

"I'm obviously looking forward to the grass," Konta said. "I'm looking forward to being at home. I obviously love the lead-up tournaments to Wimbledon and then Wimbledon, of course, as well. And then, yeah, I'll be looking to play a strong and full hard-court season in the U.S. and then into Asia."

But Konta won't be leaving Paris just yet. Later this week, she will team up with partner Alison Riske in the doubles draw.