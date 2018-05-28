Former top-ranked player Victoria Azarenka has bowed out of the French Open in the first round, losing 7-5, 7-5 to unseeded Katerina Siniakova.

Azarenka, a semifinalist in Paris five years ago, is currently ranked 84th. She gave birth to a son in December 2016.

After a poor clay-court campaign punctuated by early exits in Madrid and Rome, the two-time Grand Slam champion was unable to turn things around in Paris against the 54th-ranked Siniakova.

Azarenka hit 38 unforced errors on the remote Court 18.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova reached the second round after defeating Veronica Cepede Royg of Paraguay 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

The No. 8-seeded Czech needed 2 hours, 7 minutes to overcome her 87th-ranked opponent on the Philippe-Chatrier showcourt.

Kvitova's best run in Paris was to the semifinals in 2012. She bowed out in the second round last year, making her Grand Slam return after an assailant attacked her with a knife at her home in December 2016, requiring extensive surgery to her left hand, her playing hand.

Royg had reached the fourth round at Roland Garros last year.