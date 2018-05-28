PARIS -- When you've been a Grand Slam champion, a first-round loss is understandably unsettling.

But for Victoria Azarenka, her early exit from the French Open on Monday, a 7-5, 7-5 defeat to Katerina Siniakova, might not be the worst thing for her in the short term as she looks to climb back up toward the top of the women's game.

It's fair to say that the French Open has never been Azarenka's happiest hunting ground. Though she reached the semifinals in 2013, her movement has never looked entirely comfortable on the slippery clay. Including Monday, she has fallen in the first round on five occasions.

Azarenka, 28, missed the second half of 2017 and has played just four events this season, having been left in limbo by a custody battle over her son, Leo, which meant she had strict parameters where she could travel with him.

Although the details are not clear, Azarenka appears to have more bandwidth to globe-trot these days. She played in Madrid and Rome in recent weeks, but she had little success, winning just one match between the two events.

It didn't go much better Monday. But she will appreciate the benefit of the extra time she has to get fully prepared for the grass-court season and her favored hard courts, building toward the US Open, where she has twice been runner-up.

"It's hard for me to expect to play steady right now with one level," Azarenka said. "I haven't played in a while, and I haven't been able to prepare. So I know there is going to be up and downs in my game, and I have to work through them. I did work through them. I just didn't find the right choices today, and I have to just keep going."

Azarenka still has time on her side, especially when many top players are continuing their careers well into their thirties. Given the fact that she is a two-time Australian Open champion, and more recently based on the way she played in Miami this year, where she reached the semifinals, Azarenka showed she still has the game to succeed at the top level.

At her best, the combination of her crunching groundstrokes and gutsy attitude can match up with the best of her fellow WTA competitors. Azarenka may have lost some of her match preparation, but she has belief. That matters.

If there's any silver lining for Victoria Azarenka, she can now spend the next few weeks prepping for the grass-court season, where she has historically played better. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"No doubt about it," she said, without hesitation. "Maybe not today, but no doubt about it."

And so it's on to Wimbledon, where Azarenka, unseeded after coming back from maternity leave, reached the fourth round last year.

"It's going to be exciting," she said. "I really love coming to Wimbledon. It's always going to be a very special event in my heart. I'm going to start practicing as soon as possible. I'm going to take a couple of days off, but I'm going to play a tournament in Mallorca as a preparation, maybe a couple of exhibition matches in London. I think it will be good for me."

An option she now has thanks to her early loss in Paris.