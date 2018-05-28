Former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka exited this year's tournament in the first round by losing a five-set battle with Guillermo Garcia-Lopez on Monday.

Looking like a shadow of the player who won the title in Paris three years ago, Wawrinka struggled with his serve and hit 72 unforced errors during his 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 loss to the 67th-ranked Spaniard.

A three-time Grand Slam winner who was runner-up in Roland Garros last year, Wawrinka has been hampered by knee problems that forced him to miss three months of the season. He had won just one match on clay heading into the French Open and entered the tournament at No. 30, his worst ranking since 2008.

Wawrinka did not go down easily, though, and put up a fight during a match that produced some spectacular baseline rallies. But he was ultimately made to pay for his inconsistent display.

"There is no frustration. It's just tough," Wawrinka said. "But I'm on the right way. It was very close today."

Garcia-Lopez will next play Karen Khachanov of Russia.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, showed off his improving French following a first-round win.

The former top-ranked player did his postmatch interview in French on Court Philippe Chatrier after opening his Roland Garros campaign with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over qualifier Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil.

"Every day it's very special to play here. It feels a bit like home," said Djokovic, who has not won a Grand Slam event since the 2016 French Open. "It was important to win in straight sets."

Djokovic, who underwent right elbow surgery earlier this year, is the No. 20 seed in Paris, his lowest Grand Slam seeding since the 2006 US Open.

In other action, "lucky loser" Marco Trungelliti went on quite the road trip before advancing to the second round.

Trungelliti, a 28-year-old Argentine ranked 190th, lost in qualifying at Roland Garros and then headed home to Spain.

But when an eighth spot in the main draw opened up because of an injury withdrawal, Trungelliti raced back to France. He drove for about nine hours with his brother, mother and grandmother from Barcelona to Paris in order to get into the French Open. He faced Bernard Tomic in the first round and emerged with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 victory in a match that lasted nearly three hours.

This was only the third tour-level match of the year for Trungelliti and the 16th of his career. He is now 4-3 in Grand Slam action.