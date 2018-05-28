From lucky loser to road warrior, Marco Trungelliti keeps dream alive

PARIS -- Marco Trungelliti's family had traveled all the way from Argentina to visit him in Spain last week. The plan for Sunday called for a trip to the beach near Barcelona. His 88-year-old grandmother was showering in preparation when Trungelliti announced the new itinerary.

"We go to Paris," he declared.

Trungelliti had left the French capital the previous Friday night, a day after he was knocked out in qualifying play for Roland Garros.

"I was quite relaxed, I guess," the mop-headed 28-year-old with the amiable smile told a packed room of reporters charmed by his adventure. "I mean, for me, it was perfect, because I lost. I left. I ate barbecue, which for Argentina is one of the main reasons to keep alive."

Then Trungelliti heard his hopes in Paris weren't dead yet. A slot opened up unexpectedly Sunday when Australia's Nick Kyrgios withdrew with an elbow injury, paving the way for an alternate to take his place. Trungelliti was in line to do so as the highest-ranked man available who didn't make it through qualifying, but still had to show up on site to sign in. That made Trungelliti's main challenge to arrive in Paris with enough time to catch a little rest and make an 11 a.m. start.

Rarely has a "lucky loser," the oxymoronic phrase for players who slip into tournaments thanks to last-minute withdrawals, been so involved in making his own logistical good fortune. He didn't trust the airlines, and train travel in France was snarled over the weekend by the latest in a series of rolling strikes, so he decided they should drive.

Trungelliti had never unpacked his suitcase. His brother, mother and abuelita took half an hour to throw a few things into a rental car before blasting off for the roughly 600-mile drive to Paris in the early afternoon. They stopped for coffee every two hours or so during the 10-hour odyssey, a straight shot on major highways. Trungelliti took the wheel himself for a shift.

His wife, Nadir Ortolani, posted photos of the group on her Twitter account, captioning one of them, "En familia todo es posible": With family, anything is possible. Social media quickly swooned over the road warriors, especially the sweet face of Trungelliti's grandmother Daphne peeking out from the back seat.

It was a fire drill of a journey even for a 10-year journeyman ranked No. 190, who, like many players at his level, is accustomed to bouncing around the world on short notice and a tight budget. Trungelliti made it pay off in every way when he topped Australia's Bernard Tomic -- a qualifier himself -- in four sets. Trungelliti is guaranteed to take home more than twice the $35,000 he's earned all season up to now.

"Mentally I was ready to play," said Trungelliti, who competed on about five hours of sleep. "Physically, I had no idea."

Trungelliti needed a little external good fortune to book his slot. The first alternate in qualifying, India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran, had already left Paris and signed in for another tournament when Kyrgios pulled out.