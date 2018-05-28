PARIS -- Sam Querrey wasn't planning on playing doubles at the French Open, but when one of the Bryan twins calls, you answer the bell. Querrey will replace the injured Bob Bryan and team up with brother Mike, ending a streak of 76 consecutive Grand Slam events for the greatest tandem of all time. There's just one catch: Querrey is supposed to get married in Florida on Saturday, June 9, when the doubles final is scheduled.

Querrey said he'd talked over the possibility with his fiancée, Abigail Dixon, and they agreed he should take the plunge. "It would be a good problem to have,'' Querrey told ESPN.com. "If we make the semis, we'll cancel and probably get married at the courthouse on Monday. We're having a small wedding anyway.''

As for the tennis itself, Querrey said it's a little intimidating to step into Bob's shoes.

"I feel like if we lose, it'll be my fault,'' he said, smiling. But the task is made easier by his longtime friendship with the Bryans. "I grew up with them, and we're comfortable, we can laugh.''

The No. 12 Querrey won his opening match against fellow American Frances Tiafoe on Monday, only the fourth time in 12 tries that he has advanced to the second round here.