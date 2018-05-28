        <
        >

          From doubles partner to life partner, Sam Querrey could have his cake and eat it too

          If Sam Querrey goes on a long winning streak at the French Open, he might have to postpone his wedding. Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
          3:24 PM ET
          • Bonnie D. FordESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior Writer for ESPN.com and ESPN The Magazine
            • Enterprise and Olympic Sports

          PARIS -- Sam Querrey wasn't planning on playing doubles at the French Open, but when one of the Bryan twins calls, you answer the bell. Querrey will replace the injured Bob Bryan and team up with brother Mike, ending a streak of 76 consecutive Grand Slam events for the greatest tandem of all time. There's just one catch: Querrey is supposed to get married in Florida on Saturday, June 9, when the doubles final is scheduled.

          Querrey said he'd talked over the possibility with his fiancée, Abigail Dixon, and they agreed he should take the plunge. "It would be a good problem to have,'' Querrey told ESPN.com. "If we make the semis, we'll cancel and probably get married at the courthouse on Monday. We're having a small wedding anyway.''

          As for the tennis itself, Querrey said it's a little intimidating to step into Bob's shoes.

          "I feel like if we lose, it'll be my fault,'' he said, smiling. But the task is made easier by his longtime friendship with the Bryans. "I grew up with them, and we're comfortable, we can laugh.''

          The No. 12 Querrey won his opening match against fellow American Frances Tiafoe on Monday, only the fourth time in 12 tries that he has advanced to the second round here.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices