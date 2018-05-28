Serena Williams will make her 2018 French Open debut as Rafael Nadal looks to close out Simone Bolelli on Day 3. (0:40)

The long wait is seemingly over: Serena Williams on Tuesday is set to take part in her first Grand Slam event since the 2017 Australian Open and renew her quest for yet another singles title.

Here's a look at Serena's opener and other compelling matchups at Roland Garros.

No. 451 Serena Williams versus No. 70 Kristyna Pliskova (first career meeting)

Gabriel Rossi/LatinContent/Getty Images

Those rankings pretty much say it all. They frame the task awaiting three-time French Open champion Williams as she hits the reset button on a comeback that didn't work out this past March. The message after Williams last played on the tour, going 2-2 at Indian Wells and Miami, was that she had returned prematurely. Two full months later, she enters a tournament played on her weakest surface and with just four matches played this year.

Editor's Picks French Open tournament schedule, scores and coverage Get the 2018 French Open tennis tournament's dates, TV schedule, news coverage, live scores and results on ESPN.

Pliskova isn't as dangerous as her twin sister, sixth-ranked Karolina; but Kristyna has been making solid strides in the rankings and has a good handle on clay-court tennis. She was a quarterfinalist in Charleston and Prague, and she qualified and won a match at Madrid. Expect Pliskova to focus on keeping the ball in play and moving Williams around.

But the most important factor in this clash might be the weather. Thunderstorms are in the forecast; rain and cool, overcast skies have a dramatic impact on clay courts, slowing them down to the point where it becomes difficult to hit winners or crack aces. Under damp conditions, the rallies become longer and the body undergoes a lot more punishment. That's dangerous for Williams because, no matter how hard you try, you can't simulate the stress of match play in practice. It's in her best interest to keep the points, and the match, short.

Prediction: All of that buildup energy and anticipation ought to carry Williams through.

No. 5 seed Juan Martin del Potro versus No. 116 Nicolas Mahut (del Potro leads series, 3-0)

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images

Why should del Potro worry about a wild-card opponent whose peak ranking was No. 37 and who in recent years has evolved into a doubles expert at the expense of his already shaky singles? Two reasons: First, del Potro pulled out of his quarterfinals match against David Goffin almost two weeks ago with a thigh injury that has lingered. As of the weekend, he was still uncertain of playing the tournament. Second, Frenchman Mahut will have the home-court advantage on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Mahut is part of a small group of French players who rise to the occasion at Roland Garros. He and Michael Llodra were runners-up in the French Open doubles in 2013. In singles, Mahut has also reach the third round twice, logging wins against del Potro-like power-hitters Andy Roddick and Ernests Gulbis. Mahut is now concentrating on doubles mostly because he's 36 years old, but he has a real passion for the game. Mix that passion with his serve-and-volley game and a partisan crowd and it could spell trouble for del Potro.

Del Potro might have miscalculated by taking a long rest after his spectacular performance in Indian Wells and Miami. He's got just two wins in four matches on clay going into this tournament, but he's an old hand at this. He lost excruciating, five-set matches to Roger Federer in the semifinals (2009) and quarterfinals (2012).

Prediction: Del Potro should be able to riddle Mahut with passing shots, but the big question is del Potro's health.

No. 1 Simona Halep versus No. 83 Alison Riske (Halep leads, 2-0)

Lionel Bonaventure/Getty Images

Will Halep go the way of her fellow 2017 finalist and defending champion, Jelena Ostapenko? That would be a cruel fate for the 26-year-old, two-time finalist -- she already has quite a bit on her plate at this event. She's hoping to be "third-time lucky." With five rivals nipping at her heels, she needs to make at least the semifinals to retain her No. 1 ranking. And she still has to show she has what it takes to win a major.

Riske, a 27-year-old from Pittsburgh, had trouble gaining traction on clay this year, failing to win a single match in three tournaments, including qualifying in Madrid and Rome. But she caught fire in Nuremberg just two weeks ago and reached the final. Riske's flat, penetrating shots can take time away from opponents and keep them off balance. Halep crushed Riske on clay in Rome in 2015, giving up just three games. It was their first career meeting, but Riske forced Halep to three sets during their 2017 meeting on the hard courts in Beijing.

Halep will need to control her nerves and retain her composure at a venue where she lost control of both last year.

Prediction: The slow court speed will enable Halep to handle Riske's game and allow her own quickness and versatility to prevail.

Upset special

No. 3 seed Garbine Muguruza is in one of those funks again; look for fading star Svetlana Kuznetsova to score a big win in this battle of former Roland Garros champions.