PARIS -- Serena Williams has won her first Grand Slam match as a mother -- and first match at a major in 16 months -- with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 triumph over Kristyna Pliskova at the French Open on Tuesday.

Williams, wearing an all-black bodysuit with a red waistband, defeated the hard-serving Pliskova, from the Czech Republic, to reach the second round.

"I'm just happy to win a match here," Williams told the crowd in Court Philippe Chatrier. "I'm just happy to take it a day at a time."

For all that has changed during her time away from Grand Slam tennis, so much seemed familiar on Tuesday.

The fashion statement. The cries of "Come on!" The big serves that provided 13 aces. The return game that produced three consecutive breaks of serve.

Serena Williams was making her return to the Grand Slam stage for the first time since winning the 2017 Australian Open for her 23rd major title. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

After falling behind 3-0 in the first-set tiebreaker, Williams won seven of the next eight points to capture the set.

A three-time champion at Roland Garros, Williams, 36, had not played a competitive match on clay this season ahead of her first-round match against Pliskova, who had 15 aces.

Williams next will face Australian Ashleigh Barty, who is the 17th seed.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza is back to her winning ways in Paris after beating 2009 French Open champion Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-6 (0), 6-2 to reach the second round.

After beating Williams in the 2016 final, Muguruza's title defense ended in the fourth round last year.

Now ranked 43rd, the 32-year-old Kuznetsova was making her 16th consecutive appearance in the main draw in Paris.

Two-time French Open champion Maria Sharapova of Russia was pushed to three sets in her return to this event following a two-year absence. She was given a tough challenge by Dutch qualifier Richel Hogenkamp, but Sharapova eventually prevailed 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

It was Sharapova's first win at the French Open since 2015. She served a drug ban in 2016 and was not granted a wild card last year.

Sharapova led 6-1, 4-3 but lost the next six games as Hogenkamp led 3-0 in the decider. Sharapova managed to turn things around, and Hogenkamp angrily tossed her racket at the red clay after Sharapova resisted pressure on her serve in the sixth game, saving two break points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.