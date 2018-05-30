PARIS -- Former champion Novak Djokovic posted another straight-sets win at the French Open on Wednesday to reach the third round of the clay-court tournament.

Facing Spanish qualifier Jaume Munar, the Serb delivered a solid display to prevail 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-4 and move into the third round for the 13th time.

Djokovic, who underwent right elbow surgery earlier this year, is the 20th-seeded player in Paris, his lowest Grand Slam seeding since the 2006 US Open.

Jeremy Chardy first wasted a two-set lead and then bounced back to beat 17th-seeded Tomas Berdych 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8), 1-6, 5-7, 6-2.

Chardy led by two sets when their match was stopped by darkness on Tuesday, but Berdych mounted a comeback when they returned. Chardy played well in the decider and broke Berdych twice to advance.

"At two sets all, it was difficult in my head, and physically, too," said Chardy, who had never beaten Berdych in five previous matches. "I fought hard, all my body was shaking."

In another match, Marco Trungelliti's long, strange trip as a French Open "lucky loser" was ended in the second round by 72nd-ranked Marco Cecchinato of Italy 6-1, 7-6 (1), 6-1.

Trungelliti is the 190th-ranked Argentine who had headed home to Barcelona after losing in qualifying at Roland Garros, then drew headlines for making the 10-hour, 650-mile drive back to Paris in a rental car with his 88-year-old grandmother, mother and brother once he found out he could get into the main draw.

He then won his first-round match, earning 79,000 euros (about $90,000) in prize money.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.