          PARIS -- Serena and Venus Williams won their first Grand Slam doubles match in nearly two years, advancing to the second round at the French Open on Wednesday.

          The sisters dropped the first set before coming back to beat the 14th-seeded Japanese pairing of Shuko Aoyama and Miyu Kato 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in front of a Court 3 crowd that raucously supported the Americans.

          The Williams-Williams duo last competed at a major tournament together at Wimbledon in 2016. They won their 14th Grand Slam title in women's doubles at the All England Club.

          This return to doubles came a day after Serena participated in Grand Slam singles for the first time in 16 months, winning her first-round match at Roland Garros. Venus Williams lost in the first round of singles on Sunday.

