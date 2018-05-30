        <
          Patrick McEnroe says Sloane Stephens will win French Open

          3:06 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PARIS -- Reigning US Open champion Sloane Stephens did not waste any time reaching the third round of the French Open on Wednesday, and her clinical display impressed former U.S. Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe.

          Stephens, who did not play in Paris last year because of a foot injury, advanced at the clay-court Grand Slam with a 6-2, 6-2 win over qualifier Magdalena Frech.

          Stephens had 17 winners to 13 unforced errors and did not face a break point in the match.

