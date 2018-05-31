British No. 2 Heather Watson was dumped out of the French Open second as she went down in straight sets to Elise Mertens.

Broken in the first game, Watson was already bouncing her racket on the ground in frustration after netting a forehand in the second.

She secured three breaks of serve but did not win a service game of her own as Mertens, the Belgian 16th seed, took the first set -- which featured a staggering eight breaks of serve in nine games -- in 38 minutes.

Watson has reached the second round at Roland Garros six times but is still to make it any further.

The breaks continued in the second set, although Mertens managed to secure three crucial holds of serve to Watson's two and wrapped up the match 6-3, 6-4.