PARIS -- Novak Djokovic advanced to the fourth round of the French Open on Friday by beating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Djokovic won on his second match point with an easy smash at the net.
It wasn't his only smash of the match.
After losing a point during the tiebreaker in the second set, Djokovic angrily whacked his racket into the clay. He regained his composure and broke the 13th-seeded Bautista Agut's serve early in the fourth set to take control.
Djokovic improved to 7-1 against Bautista Agut. He will next play another Spanish player, Fernando Verdasco.
Djokovic, who underwent right elbow surgery earlier this year, is the 20th-seeded player in Paris, his lowest Grand Slam seeding since the 2006 US Open. He arrived at Roland Garros with a 10-7 record this season.
He won the last of his 12 Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros two years ago.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.