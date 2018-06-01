PARIS -- Novak Djokovic advanced to the fourth round of the French Open on Friday by beating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Djokovic won on his second match point with an easy smash at the net.

It wasn't his only smash of the match.

Novak Djokovic took his frustrations out on his racquet late in the second set of his match against Roberto Bautista Agut in the French Open. Djokovic eventually won in four sets to reach the fourth round. CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP/Getty Images

After losing a point during the tiebreaker in the second set, Djokovic angrily whacked his racket into the clay. He regained his composure and broke the 13th-seeded Bautista Agut's serve early in the fourth set to take control.

Djokovic improved to 7-1 against Bautista Agut. He will next play another Spanish player, Fernando Verdasco.

Djokovic, who underwent right elbow surgery earlier this year, is the 20th-seeded player in Paris, his lowest Grand Slam seeding since the 2006 US Open. He arrived at Roland Garros with a 10-7 record this season.

He won the last of his 12 Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros two years ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.