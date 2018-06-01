PARIS -- Venus Williams and Serena Williams advanced to the third round of the French Open in doubles on Friday.

The American sisters beat Sara Errani and Kirsten Flipkens 6-4, 6-2, clinching the first set just as rain started to fall on Court 7.

The Williams-Williams duo last competed at a major tournament together at Wimbledon in 2016. They won their 14th Grand Slam title in doubles at the All England Club.

Serena Williams, who gave birth to a daughter in September, is playing in Grand Slam singles for the first time in 16 months. She has reached the third round at Roland Garros, but her older sister lost in the first round.