PARIS -- US Open runner-up Madison Keys overcame some late-match shakiness Friday to reach the fourth round at the French Open for the second time in three years.

The 13th-seeded American built a big lead then barely avoided getting pushed to a third set before beating 21st-seeded Naomi Osaka of Japan 6-1, 7-6 (7) in a matchup of powerful baseliners.

Keys compiled a 30-8 edge in winners and started quickly, going up by a set and a break at 3-1 in the second. But she began making more and more mistakes, allowing Osaka to take 10 consecutive points and three games in a row during one stretch.

Still, Keys served for the victory at 5-4, and held a match point at 40-30, when she pushed a backhand long and wound up getting broken. In the tiebreaker, Osaka went ahead 4-1, and held set points at 6-5 and 7-6. Keys held steady, though, and was able to convert her second match point when Osaka double-faulted.

Keys will next face Mihaela Buzarnescu, who stunned fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-3, 7-5.

Buzarnescu, the 31st seed from Romania that holds a PhD in sports science, had never won a Grand Slam match until this week and has yet to drop a set in the first three rounds. Her surge has seen her rise nearly 350 spots in the rankings over the past year.

Svitolina, who reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in 2015 and 2017 and was coming off a second consecutive title in Rome on red clay, entered the event with a chance to get to No. 1 in the world rankings.

Caroline Wozniacki, the No. 2 seed, also reached the fourth round after breezing past French wild-card entry Pauline Parmentier 6-0, 6-3.

Wozniacki appears to be brimming with self-confidence after her breakthrough Australian Open title in January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.